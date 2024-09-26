Elgethun Capital Management Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

