Elgethun Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Elgethun Capital Management lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $245.73 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $246.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.77.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

