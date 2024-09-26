Elgethun Capital Management Purchases 310 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

