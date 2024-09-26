Elgethun Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Elgethun Capital Management cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 472,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,335,000 after acquiring an additional 60,424 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 475,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,061,000 after buying an additional 240,554 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 209,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 36.4% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $131.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

