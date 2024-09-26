Elgethun Capital Management Sells 4,367 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Elgethun Capital Management lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 3.8% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $15,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,503,000 after purchasing an additional 41,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $66.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.