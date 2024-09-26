Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,122 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $429,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,878,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $394,455,351 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $924.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $894.11 and its 200-day moving average is $840.86. The stock has a market cap of $879.10 billion, a PE ratio of 136.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.