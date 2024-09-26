Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes $2.11 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,392 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,603,000 after acquiring an additional 244,168 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,945,000 after buying an additional 65,179 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 116,503 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,638,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000,000 after buying an additional 72,082 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $113.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

