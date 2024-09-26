Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.10% of Trustmark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter worth $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

