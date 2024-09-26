Emera (TSE:EMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.71

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$53.71 and last traded at C$53.50, with a volume of 54409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMA. Bank of America set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.80.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$50.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1690821 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.67%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

