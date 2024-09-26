Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.40. Emeren Group shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 308,919 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emeren Group Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Shah Capital Management bought 26,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $49,122.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 18,655,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,926.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 160.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 40.6% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 747,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

