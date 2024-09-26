Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 218.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,028 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of EBS opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $311.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.60. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

