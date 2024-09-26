Eminence Capital LP Acquires Shares of 920,654 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 920,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,465,000. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 2.1% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 485,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,441,000 after purchasing an additional 135,048 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 65.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 436,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,411,000 after purchasing an additional 172,611 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 311.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $816,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.21.

Shares of COF opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

