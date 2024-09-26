Eminence Capital LP Has $113.33 Million Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. monday.com accounts for 1.8% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.98% of monday.com worth $113,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in monday.com by 290.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Tairen Capital Ltd raised its position in monday.com by 71.4% during the second quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in monday.com by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNDY stock opened at $280.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.68, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $285.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.33.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. Research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.79.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

