Eminence Capital LP Has $180.87 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,667,907 shares during the period. CF Industries accounts for approximately 2.9% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $180,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.98.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

