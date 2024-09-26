Eminence Capital LP Has $30.99 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $30,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY opened at $158.85 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.15 and a 52-week high of $167.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total transaction of $152,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at $28,551,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total value of $152,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at $28,551,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,744 shares of company stock worth $4,816,386. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

