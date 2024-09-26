Eminence Capital LP Has $322.99 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408,314 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 5.2% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.79% of SEA worth $322,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SEA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,544,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,273 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $4,404,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SEA by 28.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

Shares of SE stock opened at $93.90 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,878.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

