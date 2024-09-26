Eminence Capital LP Has $79.43 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Eminence Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,605 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $79,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $257.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.90 and its 200-day moving average is $218.25. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,332 shares of company stock valued at $35,466,904. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.18.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

