Eminence Capital LP Has $98.22 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 83,316 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.24% of Lennar worth $98,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 428.9% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,685,000 after buying an additional 1,962,447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,886,000 after acquiring an additional 396,951 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,889,000 after acquiring an additional 351,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Lennar by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,084,000 after acquiring an additional 348,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.94.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $181.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $193.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

