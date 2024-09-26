Eminence Capital LP Invests $50.65 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,361,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 98.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,620.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779,341 shares of company stock valued at $33,302,376. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Trading Up 1.1 %

RBLX opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.