Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells C$147,252.79 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.26, for a total value of C$147,252.79.

On Friday, September 13th, Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 4,525 shares of Empire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$179,461.50.

Shares of EMP.A traded up C$0.35 on Thursday, reaching C$40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,871. Empire Company Limited has a twelve month low of C$31.45 and a twelve month high of C$41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMP.A shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.14.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

