Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 25,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.23% of Ulta Beauty worth $43,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $402.26 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.29.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

