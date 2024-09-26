Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 56,456 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,456 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $93,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 41,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $172.30 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.97. The stock has a market cap of $406.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.