Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AppLovin were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ APP opened at $130.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $131.41.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,536,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,315,899.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $65,805,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

