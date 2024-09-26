Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $60.99 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $60,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,127,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average is $96.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

