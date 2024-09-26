Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AerCap were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,080,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in AerCap by 12.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,860,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,423,000 after buying an additional 208,407 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,330,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,062,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,068,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,579,000 after acquiring an additional 279,561 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AER stock opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $98.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.79.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

