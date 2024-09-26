Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $99.25 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,762 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.9% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $99,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE WMT opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,317,999 shares of company stock worth $956,341,379. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.19.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

