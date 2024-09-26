Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $26,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 228.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 69,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,237,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,738,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 43,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $129.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.28. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

