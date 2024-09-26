Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,433,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399,900 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $52,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

FITB opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

