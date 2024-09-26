Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 95,000 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $21,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,043,000 after purchasing an additional 413,865 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,680,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,502,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 14.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,379,000 after buying an additional 885,852 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.59.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

