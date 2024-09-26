Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.17% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $14,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $226.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

