Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 511.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $64,785.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 160.27%. The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTA

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.