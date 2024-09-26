Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 375,581 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 113.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares during the period. HomeStreet accounts for 2.8% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 3.75% of HomeStreet worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 127,969 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in HomeStreet by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HomeStreet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HomeStreet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

HomeStreet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $277.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.37.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HomeStreet

In related news, Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $37,431.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $263,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

