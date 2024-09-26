Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 73,342 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,342 shares during the period. Alerus Financial makes up approximately 2.0% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 911,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

ALRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a market cap of $431.60 million, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alerus Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $25.85.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

