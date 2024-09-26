Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $10.65 Million Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,324 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 34,432 shares during the period. OceanFirst Financial comprises 3.7% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of OceanFirst Financial worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,027,000 after acquiring an additional 105,764 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,391,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 66,868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 164,626 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCFC. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

