Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $8.39 Million Holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,624 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,954 shares during the quarter. Evans Bancorp makes up about 2.9% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Evans Bancorp worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVBN. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $212.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evans Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVBN

Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp

In related news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $219,170.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 611,759 shares in the company, valued at $20,071,812.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evans Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.