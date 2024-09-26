Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 72.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,542 shares during the quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in National Bank by 1,015.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 214,174 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

National Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

NBHC opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.85. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,121,894.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,452.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,121,894.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $807,607.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,998. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

