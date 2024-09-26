Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $3,398,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 170,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 417,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE ENIC opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 61.15% and a net margin of 18.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

