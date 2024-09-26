Engaged Capital LLC Sells 507,905 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Engaged Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,905 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack comprises about 4.1% of Engaged Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Engaged Capital LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Shake Shack worth $24,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 192.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.83. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,535.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $27,478.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at $302,535.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,860,974.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,213 shares of company stock worth $1,311,175. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

