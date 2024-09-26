Engaged Capital LLC Takes Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 671,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,600,000. Smartsheet accounts for 5.1% of Engaged Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,947,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR stock opened at $55.37 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $189,762.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,773.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $189,762.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,773.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,429 shares of company stock worth $1,952,525 over the last 90 days. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Featured Articles

