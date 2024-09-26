Engle Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Engle Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 713.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.29.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $448.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

