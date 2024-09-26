Engle Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the quarter. ACV Auctions makes up about 10.0% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned 0.95% of ACV Auctions worth $28,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,654.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $37,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 741,663 shares of company stock worth $14,179,490. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $20.75 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ACVA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACV Auctions

About ACV Auctions

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.