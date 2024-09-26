ENI (NYSE:E) Shares Gap Down to $30.91

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.91, but opened at $30.17. ENI shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 14,097 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on E shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

ENI Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the second quarter worth about $3,764,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

