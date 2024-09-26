Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Up 0.1%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 1,329,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,416,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVX. Benchmark assumed coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Enovix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enovix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55,157 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 141,421 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Enovix by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 171,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

