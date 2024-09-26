Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 28,135 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Autoliv worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 62.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 104.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.