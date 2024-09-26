Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 65,095 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Range Resources worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 25.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $985,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,883 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $78,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $843,213,000 after purchasing an additional 959,011 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4,594.4% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 497,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after buying an additional 487,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 692,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,086,000 after buying an additional 443,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.80. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,121.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

