Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 4,095 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,151,000 after buying an additional 382,114 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,625,000 after acquiring an additional 377,019 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $27,214,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $21,550,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 840,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 299,537 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,395,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $873,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,395,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,938. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Melius Research initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.