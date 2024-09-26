Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 660,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,676,000 after purchasing an additional 57,702 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 298,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $106.50 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.