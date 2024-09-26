Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 51.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

