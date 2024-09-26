Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $52,293,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,835,000 after acquiring an additional 160,281 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 3,164.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 125,298 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $20,986,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Down 0.6 %

Morningstar stock opened at $317.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.45 and a twelve month high of $330.22.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Morningstar

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total transaction of $2,464,733.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,517,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,754,779.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total transaction of $513,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,980.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total value of $2,464,733.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,517,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,754,779.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,941 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,863 over the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.