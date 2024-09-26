Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.5% during the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 679,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,468,000 after buying an additional 60,936 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 124,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,810,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $85.11 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

